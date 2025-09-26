Pakistan Committed To Stand For Peace, Justice & Development, Reinvigorated UN: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:13 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan would always stand for peace, justice, and development - for a reinvigorated UN, and, for cooperative multilateralism, that was fair and inclusive, and delivered for all.
Addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here, the prime minister underscored that as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan was playing its constructive role in conflict prevention.
“The unanimous adoption of Resolution 2788, under our Presidency of the Council, has renewed our collective commitment to multilateralism, respect for the UN Charter and effective implementation of UN Security Council resolutions,” he noted.
“Let this 80th anniversary not simply ‘commemorate’ history. Let us ‘make’ history and chart a future-for the next 80 years - with these United Nations, as humanity’s enduring hope for global good. Let us truly strive to become ‘Better Together’,” he urged.
