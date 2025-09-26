At UNGA, PM asks developed nations to deliver on climate finance commitments

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:13 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reminded the world that Pakistan was doing its part to achieve climate resilience, urging the nations most responsible for the climate crisis must deliver on climate finance commitments to support climate action in developing countries

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reminded the world that Pakistan was doing its part to achieve climate resilience, urging the nations most responsible for the climate crisis must deliver on climate finance commitments to support climate action in developing countries.

Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session here, the prime minister noted that amid confronting with the climate crisis, urgent collective actions were needed.

In 2022, he said Pakistan had endured massive floods that caused significant losses amounting to USD 34 billion. “This year again, we are dealing with another mega flood, with thousands of villages washed away, millions of people displaced, more than a thousand killed and billions of Dollars of crop, livestock and property lost to floodwaters,” he said.

The prime minister said the nation stood united in these testing times and were dealing with this natural calamity with remarkable resilience.

He had declared a climate emergency to cope with this challenge, he added.

The catastrophic floods of 2022 and 2025 were glaring examples of loss and damage caused due to climate change, he said, adding, “Pakistan contributes less than 1 per cent of global emissions annually, yet it continues to face the relentless brunt of climate disasters.”

“Nevertheless, we are enhancing our climate resilience, and concurrently expanding the use of clean energy,” he added.

He said the developing countries could not afford more debt burden to achieve climate resilience.

"This is not fairness, This is not equality. This is not fair play. This is not justice. How can we expect a country which is a developing country facing flood challenges every year due to climate change and there is no fault of ours... I think borrowing loans would be destroying your economy."

