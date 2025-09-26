Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner Central, where efforts to resolve civic issues and progress of development projects being carried out by town municipal corporation and development authorities were reviewed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner Central, where efforts to resolve civic issues and progress of development projects being carried out by town municipal corporation and development authorities were reviewed.

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Central, Taha Saleem, Chairmen and Municipal commissionrs of Town Municipal Corporations, who made briefings.

The meeting reviewed he condition of roads affected in recent rains and measures for their repair.

It was decided in the meeting that all towns and development authorities would utilize their available financial resources to repair rain-affected roads in their respective areas.

The Commissioner directed all Town Corporations to prioritize road repairs. The meeting was also briefed on the performance of property tax recovery.

All Town Municipal Commissioners informed that they had completed arrangements for recovery after the transfer from the Excise Department to Town Corporation and have started the recovery process.

The Commissioner was briefed on the survey work for units required for property taxes and obstacles in the survey work. It was decided to hold a joint meeting of Deputy Commissioners, Excise Department, Chairmen of Town Corporations, and Municipal Commissioners to address the lack of coordination and cooperation.

The Commissioner directed to assist Town Corporations in resolving difficulties in property tax recovery. The meeting decided that Town corporations administration would expedite property tax recovery, issue timely challans, and reminders to property owners, and take legal action against defaulters.

It was also decided that legal notices would be issued to tax defaulters who fail to pay within the specified time, and the required fine would be collected.

The Municipal Commissioners made detailed presentation on the performance of recovery. Municipal Commissioner North Nazimabad reported that North Nazimabad has 45,000 payees/units and recovered Rs. 90 million this year. Municipal Commissioner Gulberg stated that Gulberg Town has 57,000 units and recovered Rs. 59 million in the last three months.

The Liaquatabad Town has 26,000 units, and Rs. 32 million recovered

While Nazimabad Town has 48,000 units, which recovered Rs. 20 million in 2024-25.

New Karachi Town with units of 60,000 recovered Rs. 46 million in 2024-25

The meeting reviewed ongoing development projects in District Central.

The Assistant Commissioners presented inspection reports on development projects in their respective sub-divisions. It was decided that All Assistant Commissioners would inspect ongoing projects and submit reports to the government through Municipal Commissioners and post them on the Commissioner Karachi's portal.

Assistant Commissioners briefed the meeting on the progress of development projects in details . AC Gulberg, Afshan Reki, reported inspecting projects, including a pedestrian bridge at Mamji Hospital, street repairs in Federal B Area, and gas line installation at Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases.

AC Nazimabad, Usama Bin Ashraf, inspected various projects in Sub-Division Nazimabad, including installation of service road and sewerage line, upgradation of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, road improvement projects, street light installation, and renovation work at Super Market, Liaquatabad.

Deputy Commissioner Central, Taha Saleem, briefed on initiatives for environmental improvement, modernizing education, and other development projects, including a completed park construction project in collaboration with Hum tv channel, and a proposed modern teacher training program.