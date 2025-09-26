Commissioner Karachi Reviews Progress Of Development Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner Central, where efforts to resolve civic issues and progress of development projects being carried out by town municipal corporation and development authorities were reviewed
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner Central, where efforts to resolve civic issues and progress of development projects being carried out by town municipal corporation and development authorities were reviewed.
The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Central, Taha Saleem, Chairmen and Municipal commissionrs of Town Municipal Corporations, who made briefings.
The meeting reviewed he condition of roads affected in recent rains and measures for their repair.
It was decided in the meeting that all towns and development authorities would utilize their available financial resources to repair rain-affected roads in their respective areas.
The Commissioner directed all Town Corporations to prioritize road repairs. The meeting was also briefed on the performance of property tax recovery.
All Town Municipal Commissioners informed that they had completed arrangements for recovery after the transfer from the Excise Department to Town Corporation and have started the recovery process.
The Commissioner was briefed on the survey work for units required for property taxes and obstacles in the survey work. It was decided to hold a joint meeting of Deputy Commissioners, Excise Department, Chairmen of Town Corporations, and Municipal Commissioners to address the lack of coordination and cooperation.
The Commissioner directed to assist Town Corporations in resolving difficulties in property tax recovery. The meeting decided that Town corporations administration would expedite property tax recovery, issue timely challans, and reminders to property owners, and take legal action against defaulters.
It was also decided that legal notices would be issued to tax defaulters who fail to pay within the specified time, and the required fine would be collected.
The Municipal Commissioners made detailed presentation on the performance of recovery. Municipal Commissioner North Nazimabad reported that North Nazimabad has 45,000 payees/units and recovered Rs. 90 million this year. Municipal Commissioner Gulberg stated that Gulberg Town has 57,000 units and recovered Rs. 59 million in the last three months.
The Liaquatabad Town has 26,000 units, and Rs. 32 million recovered
While Nazimabad Town has 48,000 units, which recovered Rs. 20 million in 2024-25.
New Karachi Town with units of 60,000 recovered Rs. 46 million in 2024-25
The meeting reviewed ongoing development projects in District Central.
The Assistant Commissioners presented inspection reports on development projects in their respective sub-divisions. It was decided that All Assistant Commissioners would inspect ongoing projects and submit reports to the government through Municipal Commissioners and post them on the Commissioner Karachi's portal.
Assistant Commissioners briefed the meeting on the progress of development projects in details . AC Gulberg, Afshan Reki, reported inspecting projects, including a pedestrian bridge at Mamji Hospital, street repairs in Federal B Area, and gas line installation at Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases.
AC Nazimabad, Usama Bin Ashraf, inspected various projects in Sub-Division Nazimabad, including installation of service road and sewerage line, upgradation of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, road improvement projects, street light installation, and renovation work at Super Market, Liaquatabad.
Deputy Commissioner Central, Taha Saleem, briefed on initiatives for environmental improvement, modernizing education, and other development projects, including a completed park construction project in collaboration with Hum tv channel, and a proposed modern teacher training program.
Recent Stories
UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption
'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..
Sharjah defeat California Eagles in IHF Super Globe opener
PM says Gaza atrocities stain on global conscience; welcomes recognition of Pale ..
Indiscriminate action to be taken against hoarding, artificial price hike: Secy
FBR removes estimated market value column from income tax return form 2025
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects
Flood readings reach 420,565 causes at Kotri barrage
We have won the war, now we seek to win peace: PM tells UNGA
Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announces Wheat Growe ..
NPC establishes 2-day tax facilitation desk for journalists
LHC suspends NCCIA notices to journalists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indiscriminate action to be taken against hoarding, artificial price hike: Secy56 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects58 seconds ago
-
Flood readings reach 420,565 causes at Kotri barrage59 seconds ago
-
Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announces Wheat Growers Support Policy1 minute ago
-
LHC suspends NCCIA notices to journalists2 hours ago
-
FGEHA, DHA, SCBA ink tripartite agreement for development of Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme2 hours ago
-
Circular debt to be eliminated within six years: Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan ..2 hours ago
-
Pakistan striving to make tourism true engine of growth: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Palestine, Kashmir disputes obstacles for global peace: Rana Mashhood2 hours ago
-
CNF Punjab recovers over 100kg of narcotics since inception2 hours ago
-
Vice Chairman WASA expresses condolence on engineer’s tragic death2 hours ago
-
Experts terms NPWMP, a transformative initiative for environmental sustainability & national develop ..2 hours ago