FBR Removes Estimated Market Value Column From Income Tax Return Form 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday removed the 'estimated market value column' from income tax return form 2025 on the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for facilitation of taxpayers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday removed the 'estimated market value column' from income tax return form 2025 on the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for facilitation of taxpayers.
The prime minister constituted a committee, chaired by the Federal Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar to examine the new column introduced by FBR in the IRIS tax return requiring tax filers to declare the estimated fair market value of moveable and immovable assets, assess its implications for the tax filers, and recommend corrective measures or improvements, said a news release.
The Committee comprised of the Federal Minister for Petroleum, Minister of State for Finance, Attorney General for Pakistan, SAPM on Coordination of Office of DPM, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, and Member Customs FBR.
The Committee held a meeting on Friday 26 September. After detailed deliberations, the Committee recommended that the new column introduced in the IRIS tax return, requiring the declaration of estimated fair market value of moveable and immovable assets by the tax filer, may be removed in the interest of simplifying the tax filing process.
The recommendation was submitted to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister has approved the recommendation of the Committee.
In pursuance of the directions of the Prime Minister, and keeping in view the difficulties being faced by taxpayers, the column of “Estimated Fair Market Value” has been removed from the Income Tax Return.
It is clarified that the said column had been introduced solely for the purpose of data collection to support the Economic Survey and had no bearing whatsoever on the assessment of income or tax liability.
FBR remains committed to facilitate taxpayers in all possible ways and urges all eligible taxpayers to file their Income Tax returns correctly and with honesty at the earliest as the deadline for filing is 30th September, 2025.
Recent Stories
UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption
'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..
Sharjah defeat California Eagles in IHF Super Globe opener
PM says Gaza atrocities stain on global conscience; welcomes recognition of Pale ..
Indiscriminate action to be taken against hoarding, artificial price hike: Secy
FBR removes estimated market value column from income tax return form 2025
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects
Flood readings reach 420,565 causes at Kotri barrage
We have won the war, now we seek to win peace: PM tells UNGA
Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announces Wheat Growe ..
NPC establishes 2-day tax facilitation desk for journalists
LHC suspends NCCIA notices to journalists
More Stories From Business
-
FBR removes estimated market value column from income tax return form 202557 seconds ago
-
NPC establishes 2-day tax facilitation desk for journalists2 hours ago
-
PSX launches EOD Market Data on Deutsche Borse AG Data Shop3 hours ago
-
Call for public consultation on draft additions to guidelines on ESG disclosures for listed companie ..3 hours ago
-
44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territorial, ideological integrity of Azerbaijan: envoy2 hours ago
-
ICCI, Govt collaboration to boost business environment3 hours ago
-
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 2,976 points5 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 3.21 trillion in the market2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar2 hours ago
-
Over 2.5 mln acres agriculture land damaged due to floods: Senate Committee told6 hours ago
-
Cabinet committee reviews 3rd quarterly Regulatory Reform Package2 hours ago