(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Marking the fourth anniversary of India's brutal siege of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan Friday described as "a fantasy and a myth" New Delhi's claim of progress, development and normalcy in the disputed territory

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):Marking the fourth anniversary of India's brutal siege of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan Friday described as "a fantasy and a myth" New Delhi's claim of progress, development and normalcy in the disputed territory.

Speaking at the Kashmir solidarity webinar, Ambassador Munir Akram said that since August 2019, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, sexual and gender-based violence and restrictions on freedom of expression and religion, among others, had accelerated, debunking the myth of normalcy.

"In the occupied territory, there is only one normality, i.e., normalization of violence," the Pakistani envoy remarked, as the "Youm-e-Istehsal" was observed with fervour.

At the same time, he said that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved on the basis of United Nations Security Council resolutions that had granted the people of Kashmir the right to self-determination.

Participating in the webinar, organized by the Pakistan Mission to the UN in New York, representatives of key OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) countries also reaffirmed their support to the Kashmiri people's UN-pledged rights to self-determination.

They Included Saudi Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil, Azerbaijan Ambassador Yashar Aliyev, OIC Ambassador to the UN, Hameed Opeloyeru, and the Turkish Charge D'affairs, Onar Akran.

Among other panelists were: Dr. Imtiaz Khan, a prominent Kashmiri leader; Abdelhamid Siyam, UN correspondent for al-Quds and university professor; and other Kashmir activists, including Dr Waleed Rasool, Dr Mujahid Gilani, Ahmed Bin Qasim, Wajid Sawar, and Ms Farrukh Avais.

A moving documentary on the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom, produced by the Pakistan Mission, was also screened.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Akram said, "As part of the 'final solution,' the Indian Government is not only imposing demographic change on Jammu and Kashmir but also promoting myth of normalcy in the name of promoting trade and tourism in the IIOJ&K in violation of international law, including the Security Council resolutions." Abusing its G-20 presidency, he said, India organized a meeting of the group on tourism in Srinagar in May amid extraordinary security, but nothing was "normal" there, noting a UN Rapporteur comment that India was "seeking to normalize�.military occupation." Pointing out that Kashmiris were being persecuted due to their ethno-religious identity, Ambassador Akram said, "The brutal campaign of oppression is driven by the ideology of 'Hindutva' which asserts the religious and ethnic supremacy of Hindus and hate against Muslims. India's disinformation campaign in Kashmir is further turbo-charged by Islamophobia.

"Considering the continuing massive violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the danger of genocide, the absence of any dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and the ever-present threat of conflict between two nuclear-armed States, the international community cannot continue to neglect the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the accompanying threat to international peace and security." The Pakistan envoy called for preventive measures to stop abuses in occupied Kashmir and hold the occupying country accountable.

He added, "Millions of Kashmiris have suffered for too long. To end their suffering, they demand peaceful resolution to the conflict. It is time to shatter the myth of normalcy and make peace a new normal."