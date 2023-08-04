Open Menu

Pakistan Debunks As A 'myth' India's Claims About Kashmir Situation Being Normal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Pakistan debunks as a 'myth' India's claims about Kashmir situation being normal

Marking the fourth anniversary of India's brutal siege of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan Friday described as "a fantasy and a myth" New Delhi's claim of progress, development and normalcy in the disputed territory

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):Marking the fourth anniversary of India's brutal siege of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan Friday described as "a fantasy and a myth" New Delhi's claim of progress, development and normalcy in the disputed territory.

Speaking at the Kashmir solidarity webinar, Ambassador Munir Akram said that since August 2019, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, sexual and gender-based violence and restrictions on freedom of expression and religion, among others, had accelerated, debunking the myth of normalcy.

"In the occupied territory, there is only one normality, i.e., normalization of violence," the Pakistani envoy remarked, as the "Youm-e-Istehsal" was observed with fervour.

At the same time, he said that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved on the basis of United Nations Security Council resolutions that had granted the people of Kashmir the right to self-determination.

Participating in the webinar, organized by the Pakistan Mission to the UN in New York, representatives of key OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) countries also reaffirmed their support to the Kashmiri people's UN-pledged rights to self-determination.

They Included Saudi Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil, Azerbaijan Ambassador Yashar Aliyev, OIC Ambassador to the UN, Hameed Opeloyeru, and the Turkish Charge D'affairs, Onar Akran.

Among other panelists were: Dr. Imtiaz Khan, a prominent Kashmiri leader; Abdelhamid Siyam, UN correspondent for al-Quds and university professor; and other Kashmir activists, including Dr Waleed Rasool, Dr Mujahid Gilani, Ahmed Bin Qasim, Wajid Sawar, and Ms Farrukh Avais.

A moving documentary on the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom, produced by the Pakistan Mission, was also screened.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Akram said, "As part of the 'final solution,' the Indian Government is not only imposing demographic change on Jammu and Kashmir but also promoting myth of normalcy in the name of promoting trade and tourism in the IIOJ&K in violation of international law, including the Security Council resolutions." Abusing its G-20 presidency, he said, India organized a meeting of the group on tourism in Srinagar in May amid extraordinary security, but nothing was "normal" there, noting a UN Rapporteur comment that India was "seeking to normalize�.military occupation." Pointing out that Kashmiris were being persecuted due to their ethno-religious identity, Ambassador Akram said, "The brutal campaign of oppression is driven by the ideology of 'Hindutva' which asserts the religious and ethnic supremacy of Hindus and hate against Muslims. India's disinformation campaign in Kashmir is further turbo-charged by Islamophobia.

"Considering the continuing massive violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the danger of genocide, the absence of any dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and the ever-present threat of conflict between two nuclear-armed States, the international community cannot continue to neglect the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the accompanying threat to international peace and security." The Pakistan envoy called for preventive measures to stop abuses in occupied Kashmir and hold the occupying country accountable.

He added, "Millions of Kashmiris have suffered for too long. To end their suffering, they demand peaceful resolution to the conflict. It is time to shatter the myth of normalcy and make peace a new normal."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Saudi Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Progress Same New York Azerbaijan Bin Qasim May August 2019 Muslim Government Million OIC

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori terms ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori terms step of Aug 5 as black stain o ..

4 minutes ago
 RWMC carries out cleanliness and anti-smog awarene ..

RWMC carries out cleanliness and anti-smog awareness drive in city areas

4 minutes ago
 Famous film actor Rafi Khawar ' Nanha' remembered

Famous film actor Rafi Khawar ' Nanha' remembered

4 minutes ago
 Senate body for black listing Sinohydro, GOPA comp ..

Senate body for black listing Sinohydro, GOPA companies, taking stern action aga ..

5 minutes ago
 US Condemns Conviction of Russian Opposition Figur ..

US Condemns Conviction of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny for Extremism - Stat ..

4 minutes ago
 Western Countries Aim to Destroy CIS by Setting Me ..

Western Countries Aim to Destroy CIS by Setting Member States at Odds - Senior O ..

4 minutes ago
US Rates to Stay 'Restrictive' Into 2024 as Wages ..

US Rates to Stay 'Restrictive' Into 2024 as Wages Still Strong - Atlanta Fed's B ..

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues 2 ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues 2-day power suspension programm ..

5 minutes ago
 River Indus still flows in medium flood:FFC

River Indus still flows in medium flood:FFC

45 minutes ago
 Persons now harping on freedom of expression, did ..

Persons now harping on freedom of expression, did strangulate media while in pow ..

45 minutes ago
 EU Approves Over $190Mln to Aid Polish Companies A ..

EU Approves Over $190Mln to Aid Polish Companies Affected by Ukraine Crisis - Co ..

45 minutes ago
 Berlin Has No Information on Russian Forces Being ..

Berlin Has No Information on Russian Forces Being Accountable for Nigerien Coup

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World