Pakistan Embassy Beijing Organizes ‘Khuli Kachehri’

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) In line with the government’s emphasis on providing efficient services to the Pakistani community abroad, Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Thursday organized a Khuli Kachehri to interact with the community members in China and listen to their complaints and issues.

A cross section of Pakistani community including professionals from industry and academia as well as the students from the Chinese capital and its adjoining areas participated in the event.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi presided over the proceedings, and listened to various complaints, views/comments, and suggestions of the participants.

Most of the concerns of the community members revolved around issues related to their passports, extension and conversion of visas, and legal issues.

The ambassador welcomed the members of the community and appreciated their contributions towards forging strong cultural and economic ties between Pakistan and China.

He also invited the community members to share their problems and issues for quick solutions and also asked them to share ideas on how to improve the quality of consular services.

The ambassador assured the community of the fullest cooperation of the Pakistan Embassy and its consulates in facilitating Pakistanis living in China in the best possible manner.

Deputy Head of Mission, Bilal Mehmood Chaudhary, Minister, Community Welfare, Ijaz Ahmed, education Attache, Afifa Shajia Awais and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

