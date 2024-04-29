Open Menu

Pakistan Friends Of China, Partner Of BRI Through CPEC: Salman Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan friends of China, partner of BRI through CPEC: Salman Shah

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Former Finance Minister, Salman Shah said that it is important for Pakistan that it is a friend of China and a partner of the Belt and Road Initiative through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In an interview with China Media Group urdu Service, he emphasized the mutual benefits of strong China-Pakistan ties, advocating for increased investment, exports, tourism and connectivity between the two countries.

Salman Shah highlighted the importance of China's extensive cooperation with other countries, especially Pakistan, in adopting digitalization, artificial intelligence and emerging virtual economy.

He underlined China's status as the world's largest market and predicted rapid growth due to rising per capita income, an attractive opportunity for investors.

Salman Shah praised China's strategic initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, which connects China to Europe, the middle East and Africa.

Regarding China's Economic Development, he underscored the new quality manufacturing forces driving China's economic growth and China's importance to global investors.

When asked about the role of new standard productive forces in China's development, he was of the view that China's development today is amazing.

He said that China is currently leading the world in many new fields, adding, the world should learn from China's economic model.

Regarding the new standard production forces, he said that China is using all modern means including big data and artificial intelligence in its development. He rejected criticism by West over China's so-called economic overcapacity, he emphasized that China's development potential is vast.

Salman Shah urged investors to take advantage of the growing Chinese market, citing opportunities in various sectors. He said that as China continues to drive innovation and growth, the attractiveness of the Chinese market will be more sustainable. These qualities make the Chinese market attractive to global stakeholders.

Salman Shah expressed gratitude for China's willingness to cooperate with Pakistan, predicting a mutually beneficial partnership in the coming years.

APP/asg/

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Exports Europe China Road CPEC Middle East Market Media All From

Recent Stories

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

1 hour ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

3 hours ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

3 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

3 hours ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

5 hours ago
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago

More Stories From World