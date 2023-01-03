Palestine on Tuesday condemned a visit by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem as "unprecedented provocation

RAMALLAH, Palestine , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Palestine on Tuesday condemned a visit by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem as "unprecedented provocation".

"Ben-Gvir's intrusion represents unprecedented provocation, a serious threat to the arena of conflict and a contempt to calls to stop" the visit, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry termed the far-right minister's tour as "a "legitimization of further incursions to Al-Aqsa Mosque by hardline settlers." The ministry held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible "for this brazen assault on Al-Aqsa".

Early on Tuesday, Ben-Gvir entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a day after announcing he postponed the visit amid warnings of unrest.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews, for their part, call the area as the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Ben-Gvir holds far-right views on the Palestinians and has called for their displacement. He has repeatedly joined Israeli settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.