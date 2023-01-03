UrduPoint.com

Palestine Condemns Far-right Israeli Minister's Visit To Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Complex

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Palestine condemns far-right Israeli minister's visit to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa complex

Palestine on Tuesday condemned a visit by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem as "unprecedented provocation

RAMALLAH, Palestine , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Palestine on Tuesday condemned a visit by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem as "unprecedented provocation".

"Ben-Gvir's intrusion represents unprecedented provocation, a serious threat to the arena of conflict and a contempt to calls to stop" the visit, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry termed the far-right minister's tour as "a "legitimization of further incursions to Al-Aqsa Mosque by hardline settlers." The ministry held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible "for this brazen assault on Al-Aqsa".

Early on Tuesday, Ben-Gvir entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a day after announcing he postponed the visit amid warnings of unrest.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews, for their part, call the area as the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Ben-Gvir holds far-right views on the Palestinians and has called for their displacement. He has repeatedly joined Israeli settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Palestine Visit Jerusalem Temple SITE Mosque Muslim Jew

Recent Stories

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says An ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says Ankara, Moscow Working on Date o ..

3 minutes ago
 Police, Levies arrest 500 accused of various crime ..

Police, Levies arrest 500 accused of various crimes in Kohlu during 2022

3 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Imam stand for Pakistan after Henry, Aj ..

Pak Vs NZ: Imam stand for Pakistan after Henry, Ajaz cruised NZ to 449

13 minutes ago
 City Police recover abducted child, arrest accused ..

City Police recover abducted child, arrest accused in Peshawar

7 minutes ago
 Clean, Green drive continues in Bahawalpur

Clean, Green drive continues in Bahawalpur

7 minutes ago
 Chinese ports remain globally competitive despite ..

Chinese ports remain globally competitive despite pandemic in 2022

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.