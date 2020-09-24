UrduPoint.com
Palestine's Fatah, Hamas Agree to Hold 1st Elections Since 2006 in 6 Months - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Palestinian Fatah political party and Hamas movement have agreed on holding elections in the country for the first time since 2006, the Palestinian Authority's WAFA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Jibril Rajoub, the Fatah secretary general.

According to Rajoub, the movements have reached a clear agreement on holding elections within a period that does not exceed six months.

"We are expecting an invitation from President Mahmoud Abbas for a meeting of secretary generals of Palestinian factions to approve the agreement and issue a special presidential decree on elections," Rajoub said, as quoted by the news agency.

The last Palestinian presidential and general elections took place in 2005 and 2006, respectively. After that, prospects for a new election became increasingly unlikely as the antagonism between Fatah and Hamas grew stronger. Disagreements between the two parties have made it near impossible to hold elections until now.

