UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Leader Meets With CIA Chief In Ramallah - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Palestinian Leader Meets With CIA Chief in Ramallah - Reports

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has met with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns in the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the central West Bank, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has met with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns in the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the central West Bank, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reports.

On Friday, Burns arrived in Tel Aviv to hold talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials amid the escalation in the West Bank.

Abbas met with the CIA chief in Ramallah on Sunday evening, according to WAFA. During the meeting, the Palestinian leader stated the importance of putting pressure on the Israeli government to stop unilateral actions and comply with all signed agreements.

On Friday, Israeli police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. According to police, seven people were killed as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The attacker was reportedly a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem named Alkam Kheiry.

The attack came 24 hours after a massive Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, during which at least nine Palestinians were killed and over 16 others were injured.

On Saturday, two people were injured as a result of a shooting in the City of David, an archaeological site in Jerusalem, according to the Israeli police. The incident was qualified as a suspected terrorist attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the terror attacks, according to Israeli media reports. Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said after a security cabinet meeting on Saturday, as cited by The Times of Israel, that he was going to propose a law allowing for the death penalty against terrorists.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Army Police Israel Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) CIA Bank Jerusalem Ramallah David SITE Sunday National University Media All Government Refugee Cabinet

Recent Stories

DC for sugarcane payment to farmers within 15-days ..

DC for sugarcane payment to farmers within 15-days

3 minutes ago
 Road accidents kill 1,709 in Cambodia last year, u ..

Road accidents kill 1,709 in Cambodia last year, up 14 pct

3 minutes ago
 PTI’s plea for time elections in Punjab: LHC see ..

PTI’s plea for time elections in Punjab: LHC seeks reply, adjourns hearing til ..

29 minutes ago
 Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver as car spee ..

Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver as car speeds off: army

15 minutes ago
 DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiati ..

DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiative at Arab Health Exhibition & ..

42 minutes ago
 Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight p ..

Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight powered with 100% Sustainable A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.