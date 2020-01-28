UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Leaders To Convene Emergency Meeting Over Trump Peace Deal - Chief Negotiator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Palestinian Leaders to Convene Emergency Meeting Over Trump Peace Deal - Chief Negotiator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Palestinian leadership will hold an emergency meeting to formulate a response to the forthcoming US middle East peace plan that is expected to be announced on Tuesday, chief negotiator Saeb Erekat told Sputnik.

"We'll have an emergency meeting tomorrow.

Our answer will be immediately after we hear what [US President Donald] Trump will say and what [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will say," Erekat said on Monday.

Trump announced that he would unveil on Tuesday his long-awaited initiative to reconcile Israel with the Palestinians, dubbed by Washington as the "deal of the century," removing a major stumbling block on the way to broader regional peace. On Monday, the US president separately met in the White House with Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz and said that they both would "very much" like the plan.

