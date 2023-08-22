Open Menu

Palestinian Teenager Killed By Israeli Army In Occupied West Bank

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 05:36 PM

RAMALLAH, Palestine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli soldiers on Tuesday during a raid southeast of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, to arrest some residents, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said that the 17-year-old boy was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier during an early morning raid.

According to Palestine's official news agency Wafa, the Israeli army stormed al-Zababdeh town to carry out arrests, resulting in clashes with Palestinian locals in which the Palestinian teenager was killed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has detained 50 Palestinians in the provinces of Hebron, Ramallah, Qalqilya, Jenin, Nablus and Tulkarem, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said.

"This campaign of detentions is considered one of the largest campaigns since the beginning of the year," the NGO said, adding that the detainees are former prisoners who have faced repeated arrests over the past years.

Israeli forces frequently conduct raids on Palestinians' homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, detaining people on various charges.

Tensions between Palestinian residents and Israeli soldiers occasionally escalate during the raids, leading to sporadic incidents.

