Paraguay Extradites 2 Criminals to Russia Accused of Murders, Fraud - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday that the Paraguayan authorities extradited two Russians, Andrey Andreev and Roman Morozov, to their homeland, where they are accused, among other things, of murder, kidnapping, fraud and embezzlement.

"At the airport in the city of Asuncion, representatives of the competent authorities of the Republic of Paraguay handed over two Russians who were put on the wanted list through Interpol channels to employees of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia," Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said in a statement.

Andreev has been wanted since 2000, the statement noted, adding that he was a member of "an armed criminal group, in which he committed a number of grave crimes.

"

He is accused of banditry, murder, kidnapping, extortion, intentional damage to other people's property, theft, illegal arms trafficking, forgery of documents and illegal border crossing, the statement read.

In 2011, he was detained in Paraguay and convicted of a drug crime. The term of serving the sentence in Paraguay expired in March of this year, after which the country's authorities decided to extradite him to Russia, the statement said.

Morozov has been on the wanted list since 2021. He is charged with eight counts of embezzlement and six counts of fraud, the ministry added.