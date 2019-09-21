UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Police Clash With 'Black Bloc' Anarchists At Climate March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:08 PM

Paris Police Clash With 'Black Bloc' Anarchists at Climate March

French police clashed on Saturday with black-clad and masked protesters who they accused of disrupting a climate rally in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) French police clashed on Saturday with black-clad and masked protesters who they accused of disrupting a climate rally in Paris.

"The violent black bloc reassembled within the March for the Climate, disrupting the progress of a peaceful manifestation," the police prefecture tweeted.

Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of Paris to protest the government's inaction. They carried placards that read "No Nature - No Future" and "I love Climate."

Members of the so-called Black Bloc anarchist movement then merged with the crowd, smashing bus stops, shattering store windows and spraying walls with paint, a Sputnik correspondent said.

This led to sporadic confrontations between violent protesters and riot police, who used batons and fired tear gas. Some anarchists were snatched from the crowd and dragged away.

Arrests were also made during a routine yellow vest demonstration calling for a pension reform elsewhere in Paris. Police said they had detained 163 people and issued hundreds of verbal warnings by 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

Related Topics

Protest Police Paris Progress March Gas From Government Love

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

58 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.