Paris Prosecution Launches Probe Into Alleged Police Brutality During Thu Strike - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:44 PM

Paris prosecutors have opened an investigation into allegations of excessive police force in the French capital during the first day of a nationwide strike, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Paris prosecutors have opened an investigation into allegations of excessive police force in the French capital during the first day of a nationwide strike, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the media, the probe was launched after footage showing two police officers beating a man on the ground with batons, despite the man not resisting, spread on social media on Thursday.

The strike against President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension reform is expected to last through Sunday. Specifically, the government is planning to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, a decision that has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees.

According to the country's Interior Ministry, over 800,000 people took to the streets on Thursday alone.

