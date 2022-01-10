Paris says farewell to 'extraterrestrial' Bogdanoff twins

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The funeral of French twin brothers, the faces of a famed 1980s science tv programme who later won notoriety for their cosmetic surgery, was held in Paris Monday after the pair died within a week of each other from Covid-19.

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff died aged 72 over the new year, having earlier refused the coronavirus vaccination and fallen ill around December 15.

Hundreds of people attended the service in the vast Madeleine church in central Paris, which also hosted the funeral of beloved superstar rocker Johnny Hallyday in 2017.

Prominent guests included former minister Luc Ferry and singer Francis Lalanne, a leading voice of the anti-vaccination movement.

The identical twins shot to fame as the heartthrob presenters of the hit 1980s science show "Temps X" on the country's TF1 channel, before carving out careers as amateur and often controversial science writers.

The order of mass bore a photo of the twins with their famous slogan "Nothing is impossible in the universe!""It's destiny. They couldn't be separated for long," Igor's ex-wife Amelie de Bourbon-Parme had said of their deaths last week.