Parties to Sudan Conflict Choose Representatives for Peace Talks - Source

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The parties to the conflict in Sudan have chosen their representatives for talks, which will likely be held in the city of Juba in South Sudan, a senior official in the Sudanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have chosen their representatives to hold talks between the two sides, which are likely to take place in the South Sudanese capital of Juba," the source said.

The obstacle for holding the negotiations could be the lack of direct air connection between Sudan and South Sudan, according to the source.

Earlier in the week, the acting foreign minister of South Sudan, Deng Dau Malek, said that Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah Burhan, had agreed to the possibility of holding negotiations with the rebel paramilitary commander, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Since mid-April, Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet.