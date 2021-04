Pashinyan Plans to Meet With Putin in Moscow on April 7 - Spokeswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has plans to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 7 in the Russian capital of Moscow, the prime minister's spokeswoman, Mane Gevorgyan, told Sputnik.

