Patrushev, Sullivan Discuss Russian-US Security Cooperation, Extension Of New START

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:41 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and prospects for developing cooperation in the field of security, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and prospects for developing cooperation in the field of security, the Russian Security Council said.

The phone conversation between Patrushev and Sullivan took place on Monday at the initiative of Washington.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Jacob Sullivan discussed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), as well as prospects for the development of Russian-US cooperation in the field of security," the statement says.

