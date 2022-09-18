Pelosi Visits Armenian Genocide Victims Memorial in Yerevan - Armenian Parliament

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to the Tstitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Sunday, the Armenian parliament said.

"The Delegation led by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is in Armenia. On September 18, the high-ranking officials accompanied by Alen Simonyan (National Assembly Speaker) visited Tstitsernakaberd Memorial Complex. The members of the Delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the Eternal Fire perpetuating the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims," the statement read.

The US delegation also acquainted with the documents on the Armenian genocide.

"Let us remind that Nancy Pelosi had a considerable contribution to the adoption of the Resolution on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The Resolution was adopted in the second term of the tenure of Nancy Pelosi as a Speaker," the parliament's press office said.

On Saturday, the US embassy in Yerevan said that on September 17-19 Pelosi will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan and other senior officials to discuss bilateral relations and the current security situation in the region, which saw a spat of violence this week.