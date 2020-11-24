Pentagon Confirms Start of Presidential Transition, Will Begin Procedures Immediately

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The US Department of Defense (DOD) has confirmed the start of transition procedures now that the General Services Administration (GSA) has allowed Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris to go ahead with the transition process.

"This evening, DOD has been contacted by the Biden-Harris team and their designated lead for the DOD Agency Review Team and, based on the ascertainment by the GSA Administrator, we will begin immediately implementing our plan to provide support in accordance with statute, DOD policy and the memorandum of agreement between the White House and the Biden-Harris team," the defense department said on Monday.

According to the Pentagon, the DOD Transition Task Force will arrange and coordinate all defense department contacts with the Biden-Harris team.

"DOD is prepared to provide post-election services and support in a professional, orderly, and efficient manner that is befitting of the public's expectation of the Department and our commitment to national security," the department said.

Earlier on Monday, GSA Administrator Emily Murphy in a letter to projected president-elect Joe Biden said she had determined his transition team could now access post-election resources and services.

Murphy said she made her decision independently and was never pressured by any White House officials to delay her decision.

US President Donald Trump said later on Monday that he had directed Murphy and her team to do what needed to be done with regard to initial protocols.

"I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused - and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same," Trump said on Twitter.

In a later tweet on Monday Trump reiterated that the November vote was "the most corrupt election in American political history" and said his team would never concede to fake ballots.

Biden-Harris Transition Executive Director Yohanne Abraham said in a Monday statement that the Biden transition team was set to begin meeting with US Federal officials and conduct other relevant activities in the coming days.