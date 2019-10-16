Pentagon Refuses to Comply With House Democrats' Subpoena - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Pentagon refuses to comply with a subpoena issued by the US House seeking documents related to the Trump-Ukraine scandal, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs Robert Hood said in a letter to Congressmen Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel and Elijah Cummings.

"The current subpoena, however, raises a number of legal and practical concerns that must first be addressed," Hood said on Tuesday. "For example, although your letter asserts that the subpoena has issued 'pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry,' the House has not authorized your committees to conduct any such inquiry."