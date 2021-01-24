UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Says Senkaku Islands Protected By US-Japan Security Treaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Pentagon Says Senkaku Islands Protected by US-Japan Security Treaty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has held telephone talks with his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi discussing security in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly the East China Sea territorial disputes.

"Secretary Austin further affirmed that the Senkaku islands are covered by Article V of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty, and that the United States remains opposed to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea," the Pentagon said in a Saturday release following the talks.

According to the statement, Austin and Kishi discussed a broad range of security issues, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"They also discussed the need to continue implementing U.S. force realignment initiatives including continued efforts regarding the construction of the Futenma Replacement Facility in Henoko," the Pentagon said, adding that "Secretary Austin thanked Minister Kishi for Japan's continued leadership in implementing United Nations Security Council Resolutions regarding North Korea and encouraged Minister Kishi to strengthen Japan's contribution to the role the Alliance continues to play in providing security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"

In December, Kishi held a videoconference meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, discussing bilateral relations and the recent incidents in the East China Sea, particularly the unauthorized entries of Chinese vessels into the waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands.

The islands in question, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands, have long been an object of territorial disputes between China and Japan. Tokyo maintains it has had sovereignty over them since 1895 and Beijing claims that the islands are marked as a Chinese territory on Japanese maps circa 1783 and 1785. Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. China believes Japan has illegally seized them.

Related Topics

United Nations China Pentagon Beijing Tokyo Alliance Austin Japan United States North Korea December World War Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

10 hours ago

Leipzig slump to surprise loss at Mainz

9 hours ago

Four young men commit suicide

9 hours ago

Nasir Shah reviews ongoing development schemes

9 hours ago

Italy's Conte Vows Legal Action Against US, UK Vac ..

9 hours ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Concerned About Naval ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.