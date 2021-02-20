UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Perseverance Rover 'Doing Great' On Surface Of Mars After Landing - NASA Engineer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

Perseverance Rover 'Doing Great' on Surface of Mars After Landing - NASA Engineer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Perseverance Rover is "doing great" and successfully transmitting data back to Earth after a soft landing on the surface of Mars, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) engineers told a press conference at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California on Friday.

"The Rover is doing great on the surface of Mars and continues to be highly functional and awesome and I'm exhilarated," mission operations system manager Pauline Hwang said. "Power system is nominal. Yesterday we had three highly successful ULF relay passes. We got more Rover engineering data and imagery. We processed more camera images."

The Rover has already transmitted its first photographs to Earth, exciting scientists with its view of rocks that appear to have large numbers of small holes caused by sedimentary or volcanic processes, Hwang said.

But it would be at least 60 "solar" or Martian days which are slightly longer than Earth ones before its helicopter Ingenuity would fly, she said.

"Once we get into surface flight software, we will get into the next upgrades. [The]  earliest we can do helicopter flights may be till Sol 60 (60 Martian days) if we're super fast. There is still work to go to find a 'helicopter pad,' a good site for the helicopter to fly from," she said.

On Saturday, NASA engineers will check out more of the Rover's instruments and raise its communications mast, Hwang said. A Primary objective for the mission is to search for signs of ancient microbial life. The Rover will also study Mars' geology and past climate and be the first mission to collect and cache the planet's rocks, NASA said.

Related Topics

Pasadena SITE May National University From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

2 hours ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

2 hours ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

2 hours ago

Biden Planning Visit to Texas to Oversee Recovery ..

17 minutes ago

Merkel Declares Need for Common EU-US 'Agenda' on ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.