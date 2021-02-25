UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Eases Lockdown, Extends Curfew In COVID-19 Risk Areas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:20 AM

Peru Eases Lockdown, Extends Curfew in COVID-19 Risk Areas

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Peruvian Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez announced the extension of the night ban on movement of citizens in 24 provinces with the highest risk of COVID-19 infection from March 1 to March 14, whereas a total lockdown in these regions is canceled.

"From Monday, March 1, for 14 days, there will be mandatory and strict social immobilization [curfew] at night and on Sundays," the minister said, speaking at a press conference broadcast on the Council of Ministers' Twitter.

The travel ban will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., as well as 24 hours a day on Sundays in 24 provinces with an "extreme risk" of COVID-19 infection. Among the settlements that retain the maximum level of threat are Lima, Huaura, Huanuco and others.

The abolition of the total quarantine will entail the resumption of the work of enterprises related to optional types of activity, and intercity transport links. For shopping and for walking, people can go out in company and for more than an hour a day, as was required before, although visiting the beaches in a number of provinces is still prohibited.

Health Minister Oscar Ugarte, speaking with Bermudez, pointed to a downward trend in the number of cases. According to him, until last week, there was a vertical growth without any changes.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Peru has registered 1,293,497 cases of COVID-19 infection, with 45,487 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Company Huaura Huanuco Lima Peru March Oscar From P

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

9 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

9 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

8 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

8 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.