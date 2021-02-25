Peru Eases Lockdown, Extends Curfew in COVID-19 Risk Areas

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Peruvian Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez announced the extension of the night ban on movement of citizens in 24 provinces with the highest risk of COVID-19 infection from March 1 to March 14, whereas a total lockdown in these regions is canceled.

"From Monday, March 1, for 14 days, there will be mandatory and strict social immobilization [curfew] at night and on Sundays," the minister said, speaking at a press conference broadcast on the Council of Ministers' Twitter.

The travel ban will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., as well as 24 hours a day on Sundays in 24 provinces with an "extreme risk" of COVID-19 infection. Among the settlements that retain the maximum level of threat are Lima, Huaura, Huanuco and others.

The abolition of the total quarantine will entail the resumption of the work of enterprises related to optional types of activity, and intercity transport links. For shopping and for walking, people can go out in company and for more than an hour a day, as was required before, although visiting the beaches in a number of provinces is still prohibited.

Health Minister Oscar Ugarte, speaking with Bermudez, pointed to a downward trend in the number of cases. According to him, until last week, there was a vertical growth without any changes.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Peru has registered 1,293,497 cases of COVID-19 infection, with 45,487 deaths.