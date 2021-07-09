UrduPoint.com
Peruvian Gets 7.5 Years Sentence For Threats Plot Against Immigrants - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:51 PM

A US federal court has sentenced a citizen of Peru to seven and a half years imprisonment for a plot to fraudulently extort money from Spanish-speaking immigrants with threats of fictitious legal repercussion, the Department of Justice announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A US Federal court has sentenced a citizen of Peru to seven and a half years imprisonment for a plot to fraudulently extort money from Spanish-speaking immigrants with threats of fictitious legal repercussion, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.

"A Peruvian national has been sentenced to 90 months in prison for operating a series of call centers in Peru that defrauded Spanish-speaking US residents by falsely threatening them with arrest, deportation and other legal consequences," the department said in a press release.

Two additional Peruvian co-conspirators pleaded guilty and two others were extradited to the Southern District of Florida to face prosecution for their roles in the scheme, the Justice Department said.

"According to court documents, Omar Cuzcano Marroquin, 32, of Lima, Peru, was sentenced for conspiring to commit mail fraud and wire fraud through a series of Peruvian call centers that used false statements and threats to obtain money from Spanish-speaking individuals across the United States," the release said.

Cuzcano and others falsely told victims that they were required to accept and pay for English-language courses and other educational products and that failure to do so placed them in legal jeopardy, the department said.

