PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, January 31 (Sputnik) - There was no confrontation or warning in the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the virtual World Economic Forum in Davos, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, adding it was an attempt to call for the common sense of politicians.

"This [was the same reaction as on] the Munich address of the president [back in 2007]. [It] was perceived with hostility and as a kind of speech filled with confrontation. In fact, no. And this time, too, [there was] no confrontation and no warning.

This is just an attempt to call for the common sense of politicians," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 tv broadcaster.

According to the spokesman, the president formulated the entire range of problems that everyone will have to face very clearly and, probably, for the first time so coherently.

"This [was] the most thorough analysis. So far, no world leader has given a speech with such an analysis," Peskov said.

When asked whether Russia awaits reaction from its partners, the official said "those who have ears will hear."