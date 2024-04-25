Philippines grapples with measles, pertussis outbreaks: UNICEF

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Philippines is experiencing measles outbreaks in the southern region, pertussis outbreaks in parts of Luzon and Visayas in the central region, and nearly 70 percent of the country's provinces and cities are at high risk of polio, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said.

"All three are highly infectious diseases for children," the U.N. agency said in a recent press release.

The agency said the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao had already reported more than 500 measles cases before April 1, when a campaign named Measles Outbreak Response Immunization started in response to the outbreak of measles in mid-March.

"This number is already half of the cases reported for almost the entire 2023 and could be much higher, troubling for a region with great aspirations for its children and future," the agency added.

Despite the immunization campaign, some health workers received vaccine refusals and deferrals during the measles campaign due to misconceptions and vaccine fatigue.

Beyond controlling the measles outbreak, routine vaccines for children, such as polio and diphtheria, must be administered to achieve herd immunity and improve the prospects of the Bangsamoro people, the agency said.

The Bangsamoro region has the lowest health, nutrition, education, and other well-being indicators compared to other parts of the Philippines. The World Health Organization data shows nearly 900 children in the Philippines died of measles in the last five years.