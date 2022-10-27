UrduPoint.com

Philippines Reports 4 More Suspected Cholera Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Four people died in the Philippines this week of what is believed to be cholera as the Southeast Asian country struggles to contain a nationwide outbreak, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Four people died in the Philippines this week of what is believed to be cholera as the Southeast Asian country struggles to contain a nationwide outbreak, media reported on Thursday.

A further 192 people were hospitalized with symptoms of this acute diarrheal illness, which is caused by the infection of the intestine with vibrio cholerae bacteria, according to state news agency PNA.

Most cases were recorded in the Tacloban area. Local authorities have taken 56 samples from 115 water-filling stations in search of the source of contamination.

The disease is spread through contaminated water or food. It causes profuse watery diarrhea, vomiting, circulatory collapse and shock, and may be fatal if left untreated, especially in young children.

Department of Health data shows that 3,980 people have contracted the disease across the archipelago nation since the start of the year, with 245 cases recorded nationwide from September 11 to October 8.

The figures represent a 270% increase from the number of cases recorded in the country between January and October 2021 when only 1,077 were reported.

