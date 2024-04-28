Philippines Suspends In-person School Due To Heat, Jeepney Strike
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Philippines will suspend in-person classes in all public schools for two days due to extreme heat and a nationwide strike by jeepney drivers, the education department said Sunday.
"In view of the latest heat index forecast... and the announcement of a nationwide transport strike, all public schools nationwide shall implement asynchronous classes/distance learning on April 29-30," the department said on Facebook.
Unusually hot weather has blasted the Philippines for weeks, prompting thousands of schools to switch to remote learning.
The department oversees more than 47,000 schools across the archipelago nation.
Many schools have no air-conditioning, leaving students to swelter in crowded, poorly ventilated classrooms.
Some jeepney drivers also plan to hold a three-day nationwide strike starting Monday to protest the government's plan to phase out the smoke-belching vehicles used by many Filipinos to commute to work and school.
