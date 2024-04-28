Open Menu

Philippines Suspends In-person School Due To Heat, Jeepney Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Philippines suspends in-person school due to heat, jeepney strike

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Philippines will suspend in-person classes in all public schools for two days due to extreme heat and a nationwide strike by jeepney drivers, the education department said Sunday.

"In view of the latest heat index forecast... and the announcement of a nationwide transport strike, all public schools nationwide shall implement asynchronous classes/distance learning on April 29-30," the department said on Facebook.

Unusually hot weather has blasted the Philippines for weeks, prompting thousands of schools to switch to remote learning.

The department oversees more than 47,000 schools across the archipelago nation.

Many schools have no air-conditioning, leaving students to swelter in crowded, poorly ventilated classrooms.

Some jeepney drivers also plan to hold a three-day nationwide strike starting Monday to protest the government's plan to phase out the smoke-belching vehicles used by many Filipinos to commute to work and school.

Related Topics

Weather Protest Education Facebook Vehicles Philippines April Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

15 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

15 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

15 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

15 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

15 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

15 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

15 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World