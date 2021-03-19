(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Philippines will receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in April, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN Philippines broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Philippines will receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in April, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN Philippines broadcaster.

The delivery may be expected in the first half of the month, the RDIF head assured.

Earlier on Friday, the Philippines became the 52nd country to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure.