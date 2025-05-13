PHMM Ready To Tackle Hajj Health Emergencies: Head Medical Mission
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission (PHMM), led by Director Colonel Muhammad Shaheer Jamal, is fully prepared to handle any medical emergencies during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.
Comprising 303 dedicated members and equipped with a substantial stock of medicines, the mission is committed to providing comprehensive healthcare services to Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.
"By the grace of Allah Almighty, the PHMM is fully equipped, prepared, and competent to tackle any medical emergency situation," Col. Shaheer told APP here Tuesday.
Since the launch of the pre-Hajj flight operation on April 29, the PHMM has been operating round the clock. The team, which includes various medical specialists, is working in three shifts across two hospitals and 11 dispensaries in Makkah and Madinah.
This year, over 123,000 Pakistanis are expected to perform Hajj under both government and private schemes. "The Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission offers free medical treatment to all Pakistani pilgrims, regardless of the scheme under which they are performing Hajj," Col. Shaheer explained.
He said the mission team includes a wide range of specialists, such as cardiologists, pulmonologists, dermatologists, radiologists, gynecologists, ENT specialists, dentists, and pathologists. For the first time, public health specialists and physiotherapists have also been included, enhancing the mission’s capacity to deal with diverse medical needs, he said.
Col. Shaheer, a seasoned healthcare administrator with extensive experience in command, staff, and training roles, emphasized that the team is well-resourced. All necessary medicines have been brought from Pakistan after undergoing quality testing. These medicines, along with modern medical equipment, ensure high-quality care for the pilgrims.
He said that Pakistan has partnered with the internationally recognized Saudi German Hospital Group and established a Supervisory Model to ensure the quality and continuity of care.
Healthcare facilities set up for the pilgrims include two fully operational hospitals—one in Makkah and one in Madinah—as well as 11 dispensaries (nine in Makkah and two in Madinah). The director said in Makkah, pilgrims' accommodations have been divided into 10 sectors, each with a designated dispensary.
The main hospital serves one of these sectors, he added.
He said the hospitals are equipped with modern X-ray, ultrasound, and laboratory testing facilities. Minor procedures can be performed on-site, while patients requiring advanced care are referred to Saudi hospitals, he said.
Col Muhammad Shaheer said each dispensary operates round the clock with a team comprising one doctor, two paramedics, one pharmacist, and an ambulance.
On average, about 1,000 pilgrims visit PHMM healthcare facilities daily, Col. Shaheer Jamal said and added that we provide free treatment, medicines, and diagnostic services, including lab tests and X-rays.
He said that the mission’s 30-bed hospital includes separate male and female wards and isolation rooms. Although healthcare during the Mashair (the Hajj rituals) is the responsibility of the Saudi authorities, the, Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission is also fully ready to take care of Pakistani pilgrims in Mina.
Col. Shaheer Jamal advised pilgrims to stay hydrated by consuming plenty of water, juices, and Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), due to expected hot weather. "We have a sufficient stock of ORS and intravenous fluids to meet the demand," he assured.
He said that all medical mission members were selected through a transparent testing process conducted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. They were trained in both Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support protocols before deployment.
The mission has also implemented a digital data system to manage patient records and plans to publish a research paper at the end of the Hajj season based on the medical trends observed.
Commenting on prevalent health issues, Col. Shaheer Jamal said that most patients are suffering from skin irritation, respiratory tract infections (such as flu, cough, sore throat, and fever), and musculoskeletal disorders.
He urged pilgrims to wear face masks, use umbrellas, avoid direct sun exposure, and maintain hydration—preferably with ORS—to protect their health during the Hajj, which begins on the 8th of Zilhaj.
Meanwhile, many pilgrims visiting the PHMM facilities have expressed satisfaction with the services, noting that the medical support is enhancing both their comfort and spiritual experience during the pilgrimage.
