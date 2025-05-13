Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI founder warns that anger may lead Modi to make another reckless move for revenge

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Indian Prime Minister Modi is extremely angry at the moment and, in his pursuit of revenge, he may act foolishly again.

Imran Khan said, therefore, the forces and the nation need to stay on high alert.

“The Pakistani nation and armed forces must remain vigilant as Modi harbors intense hatred toward Pakistan,” said Imran Khan during his meeting with his sister Aleema Khan at Adiala jail on Tuesday.

Imran Khan said Modi is currently in a state of great anger, which may lead him to make another reckless move for revenge.

After meeting the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, Imran Khan’s three sisters spoke to the media and conveyed a message from him to the nation.

Aleema Khan said that the PTI founder discussed the current situation. "We told him that the people of Pakistan are very happy," she said.

Imran Khan stated that in war, an immediate response is essential.

He added that a false flag operation was carried out in Occupied Kashmir, after which Modi leveled accusations against Pakistan and launched an attack.

He further said that in war, 60% of the game is psychological, and he fears that after suffering a crushing defeat, Modi might attempt something again.