Modi In A State Of Great Anger Over War Defeat: Imran Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2025 | 07:42 PM
PTI founder warns that anger may lead Modi to make another reckless move for revenge
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Indian Prime Minister Modi is extremely angry at the moment and, in his pursuit of revenge, he may act foolishly again.
Imran Khan said, therefore, the forces and the nation need to stay on high alert.
“The Pakistani nation and armed forces must remain vigilant as Modi harbors intense hatred toward Pakistan,” said Imran Khan during his meeting with his sister Aleema Khan at Adiala jail on Tuesday.
Imran Khan said Modi is currently in a state of great anger, which may lead him to make another reckless move for revenge.
After meeting the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, Imran Khan’s three sisters spoke to the media and conveyed a message from him to the nation.
Aleema Khan said that the PTI founder discussed the current situation. "We told him that the people of Pakistan are very happy," she said.
Imran Khan stated that in war, an immediate response is essential.
He added that a false flag operation was carried out in Occupied Kashmir, after which Modi leveled accusations against Pakistan and launched an attack.
He further said that in war, 60% of the game is psychological, and he fears that after suffering a crushing defeat, Modi might attempt something again.
Recent Stories
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan3 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts plea for removal of Aleema Khan from ECL35 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta vows to provide every child with quality, equal educational facilities35 minutes ago
-
Senior police officials step up security inspections across Mansehra district35 minutes ago
-
Book launch ceremony honours Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad-an icon of Pakistan’s Nuclear Program55 minutes ago
-
CDA announces merit-based recruitment to enhance healthcare standards at Capital Hospital55 minutes ago
-
RMI Sports Gala concludes with stellar performances, star-studded ceremony1 hour ago
-
Minister visits martyred soldier's residence1 hour ago
-
IJT KP demands immediate educational emergency amid growing crisis1 hour ago
-
Sanitation drive1 hour ago
-
Pakistan rejects provocative, inflammatory assertions by Indian PM: FO1 hour ago
-
Bar association stages unity walk2 hours ago