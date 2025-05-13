Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress says speed with which her former husband remarried confirmed her suspicions that he already had a relationship with other woman

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) Senior actress and television host Saman Ansari has made surprising revelations about her personal life in a recent interview, particularly regarding her marriages.

Saman shared that her first marriage lasted 16 years, but her husband got married again immediately after the divorce. She added that the speed with which he remarried confirmed her suspicions that he already had a relationship with the other woman.

Raising a thought-provoking question, she said, “It's hard enough for a man to keep one wife happy—how can he possibly manage a second?”

In response to a question, Saman advised that men should be transparent from the very beginning—stating clearly at the time of the first marriage if they intend to marry again.

She emphasized that the decision to enter into a second marriage should be made with mutual understanding and wisdom between the husband and the first wife.

Continuing her thoughts, she said that many women have no issue with a man having more than one wife as long as it is handled fairly and respectfully.

Speaking about her own second marriage, Saman revealed that after her divorce, she had to take care of her children and focus on her career, which is why remarriage was not a priority at the time.

She added, “However, once things settled down, I chose to remarry, because living alone as a woman in our society is extremely difficult,”.