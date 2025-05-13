PSL X All Set To Return From May 17 At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Final of six-team tournament will be held on 25 May at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) The HBL PSL X will resume from Saturday, 17 May when Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.
The final of the six-team tournament will be held on 25 May at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
On 18 May, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host a double-header as Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will go head on head in the evening encounter.
On 19 May, Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will feature in the last group-match of the event.
The action will then shift to Lahore, where the first Qualifier is scheduled on 21 May. Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 will follow on 22 and 23 May, respectively.
All matches will begin at 7.30pm local time except for the evening game on 18 May, which will begin at 8pm. The first ball in the afternoon match on 18 May will be bowled at 3pm local time.
Recent Stories
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi honors young achievers Ahmad Ali Naz, Aila Malik for excellence in sports2 hours ago
-
ICC’s programme yields exciting global growth3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Inaugural Women's Blind CWC matches to held in Nepal3 hours ago
-
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach5 hours ago
-
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance6 hours ago
-
ISSOG to be organized in Mirpurkhas in August: Additional Com7 hours ago
-
PSB to establish free sports training academies22 hours ago
-
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct24 hours ago
-
Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T2024 hours ago
-
PCB's domestic cricket events resume after short halt24 hours ago
-
Jamil, Babar return home after training Bangladeshi players, coaches1 day ago