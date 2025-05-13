Gold Price Increases By Rs3,700 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2025 | 08:08 PM
New gold price per tola settles at Rs344, 200 per tola in local markets of Pakistan
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) The gold prices increased by Rs3,700 per tola in local markets of Pakistan on Tuesday.
The new price, after increase, settled at Rs344, 200 per tola in the local markets of the country.
The gold prices once again surged in both international and reflected the renewed demand and global economic uncertainty.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,173, with the new rate standing at Rs. 295,096.
The market sources said that the price of gold in the international bullion market increased by $37 per ounce, bringing the new rate to $3,258.
The traders and analysts attributed the rise to fluctuations in the global economy, investor interest in safe-haven assets, and changes in the international bullion market. The continued increase in gold prices may impact jewelry sales in the local market, especially ahead of the wedding season.
