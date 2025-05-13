Open Menu

Gold Price Increases By Rs3,700 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

New gold price per tola settles at Rs344, 200 per tola in local markets of Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) The gold prices increased by Rs3,700 per tola in local markets of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The new price, after increase, settled at Rs344, 200 per tola in the local markets of the country.

The gold prices once again surged in both international and reflected the renewed demand and global economic uncertainty.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,173, with the new rate standing at Rs. 295,096.

The market sources said that the price of gold in the international bullion market increased by $37 per ounce, bringing the new rate to $3,258.

The traders and analysts attributed the rise to fluctuations in the global economy, investor interest in safe-haven assets, and changes in the international bullion market. The continued increase in gold prices may impact jewelry sales in the local market, especially ahead of the wedding season.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Marriage Jewelry Bullion Price May Gold Market

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

28 minutes ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

38 minutes ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

5 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

6 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

6 hours ago
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

6 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

11 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

19 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business