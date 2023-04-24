UrduPoint.com

Pilot Flight Of New Russian SSJ Passenger Jet To Take Place In May - Rostec Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The pilot flight of the new Russian passenger aircraft SSJ (Sukhoi Superjet) New with domestically produced equipment will take place in May, Alexander Voit, the head of the Ulyanovsk Instrument Manufacturing Design Bureau, part of Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, said on Monday.

"The first flight of the SSJ New is scheduled for May.

Everything that the pilots see in the cockpit is done in the Ulyanovsk Instrument Manufacturing Design Bureau, just as is done everything that signals the pilot. This is the most significant event that we are all looking forward to this year," Voit told reporters.

SSJ New is the new version of Russian passenger plane Sukhoi Superjet-100 with more domestically-made components. It is part of Russia's campaign to decrease dependence on imports initiated following the two large waves of economic sanctions in 2014 and 2022.

