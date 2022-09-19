UrduPoint.com

Plane Crashed During Nevada Air Race, Pilot Died - Air Racing Association

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The plane crashed during the annual Reno Air Races in the US city of Reno, Nevada, the Reno Air Racing Association said on Monday.

"We can confirm that during the jet gold race on the third lap there was a fatal incident," the association said on Twitter.

The National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the incident, the statement added.

The National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event, the association said.

