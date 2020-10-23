UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Adopts Nationwide 'red Zone' Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:42 PM

Poland adopts nationwide 'red zone' lockdown

Poland's prime minister said on Friday that "red zone" measures including the partial closure of primary schools and restaurants would be adopted nationwide in the face of a record spike in coronavirus infections

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Poland's prime minister said on Friday that "red zone" measures including the partial closure of Primary schools and restaurants would be adopted nationwide in the face of a record spike in coronavirus infections.

The move came as the EU country of 38 million people saw a new 24-hour record of 13,632 coronavirus cases on Friday.

Half of Poland, mostly large cities and surrounding areas, was already designated a high-risk "red zone" last Saturday on top of a previous rule making face masks mandatory in public places.

"All of Poland will be designated a red zone as of tomorrow," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a virtual press conference.

He said the new measures are tailored to ensure "that the economy works faster than during the spring" lockdown, which was more restrictive.

Poland's economy is expected to shrink by 3.6 percent this year, according to an International Monitary Fund estimate, giving it among the best outcomes in the European Union.

Morawiecki already advised "everyone who can to work remotely" as of last week.

As of Saturday, primary schools will be partially closed with only grades one to three attending classes.

Older pupils will join secondary school and university students in distance learning.

Morawiecki also asked all seniors over the age of 70 to stay home and said a special "senior support corps" of volunteers would be formed to tend to their needs.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs will only be able to serve take-away meals. Fitness clubs and pools are also closed.

Gatherings will be limited to five people, with weddings banned and strict limits on the numbers of people allowed in shops, on public transport and at religious services.

Poland's national stadium is being transformed into a field hospital for Warsaw and the government is building temporary medical facilities elsewhere, as the surge in coronavirus cases strains healthcare facilities to breaking point.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Red Zone European Union Warsaw Poland All Government Best Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest six including three women for immora ..

2 minutes ago

Food deptt sufficient wheat stock in division

2 minutes ago

Turkey Not Going to Discuss S-400 Tests With US - ..

4 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches to be broadcast live o ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan to observe October 27 as 'Black Day' in s ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.