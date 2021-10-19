Poland Deploys 6,000 Soldiers to Guard Border With Belarus - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Warsaw deployed nearly 6,000 Polish soldiers to guard the border with Belarus amid the ongoing migration crisis, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

"Almost 6,000 soldiers from the 16th, 18th, and 120th divisions are already stationed at the Polish-Belarusian border," Blaszczak tweeted, adding that they assist the border guards with preventing any illegal crossings.

The Polish border guard reported 612 such attempts at the border with Belarus over the past day.

This month, some 10,000 attempts to illegally cross the border were detected, following 20,000 cases in September.

In recent months, Poland along with neighboring Latvia and Lithuania have reported an influx of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration to destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sweeping sanctions.

Minsk rejected the claims, maintaining that it has been unable to curb the migration crisis due to Western sanctions.