Poland Signs Military Contracts for Almost $1.5Bln - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The Polish defense ministry signed contracts for the purchase of weapons for almost $1.5 billion in two days, Polish media reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, at the 30th International Defense Industry Exhibition, which is taking place in the Polish city of Kielce, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed agreements on additional supplies of equipment and weapons for the Polish armed forces in the amount of about $634 million, Polish news agency PAP said.

On Monday, contracts for a similar amount were signed by the Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), a Polish-state owned defense company, and Huta Stalowa Wola.

The contracts were signed for the supply of artillery reconnaissance vehicles, command posts for the air defense forces, vehicles, and optoelectronic equipment, the news agency added.