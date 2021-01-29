Poland Wants to Start Local Production of Vaccines to Reduce Reliance on Foreign Supplies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Poland is considering initiating the production of vaccines against the coronavirus on its territory to reduce dependence on deliveries from other countries, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said on Friday.

On Monday, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the chancellery to the Polish prime minister, said that US pharmaceutical company Moderna delayed the deliveries of its coronavirus vaccine to Poland, following the decision of another US pharma company, Pfizer, to decrease the volume of vaccine deliveries to the European countries that initiated their nation-wide vaccination campaigns under the aegis of the European Union.

"I think that the problems regarding the availability of vaccines have demonstrated that it is better to have production facilities in the country and be independent of foreign countries, to produce vaccines locally," Kraska said during an appearance on Polskie Radio broadcaster, adding that Poland's government was considering this option.

The deputy minister stressed that the construction of production lines can not be completed in a short period, noting that some pharmaceutical companies already expressed willingness to set up manufacturing facilities in Poland.

"It can not be done within a month or two. We know that there are companies that are ready to open such a production line in Poland," Kraska said.

The deputy minister added that Poland's research centers were developing domestic vaccines against the virus, but were unlikely to roll them out this year.

Poland kicked off its vaccination campaign in late December, prioritizing medical staff, the elderly, law enforcement officers, and other groups at high risk. The country has received more than 1.2 million doses of the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, and administered over one million doses.

The European Union's vaccination plan was disrupted by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca that announced delays of deliveries to the European nations, citing technical reasons. The EU demanded that the companies deliver all the pre-paid doses and provide a report on their activities, warning that it could restrict exports of vaccines produced in the EU to the third countries.