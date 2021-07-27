UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland's Constitutional Court Upholds Ban On Sunday Commerce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Poland's Constitutional Court Upholds Ban on Sunday Commerce

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Polish Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Tuesday that the 2018 ban on commerce on Sundays is legitimate, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The suit was filed by the Polish Confederation Lewiatan, which describes itself as a "business organization representing employers' interests," arguing that the ban could violate freedom of entrepreneurship and the rights of entrepreneurs.

The decision to uphold the ban was made by a panel of five judges, with three of them voting in favor of prohibiting Sunday commerce and two voting against.

The Polish law prohibiting Sunday commerce for most retail outlets came into force on March 1, 2018. Businesses exempt include shops at gas stations, flower stores, souvenirs and bakeries, as well as shops selling newspapers, tobacco and public transport tickets.

Scaling down retail on weekends is a common practice in European countries. Most of them, including France, the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom, have restricted Sunday shopping hours only partially. Hungary attempted to ban Sunday trade entirely in 2015 but ended up abandoning the law due to public criticism.

Related Topics

Business France United Kingdom Czech Republic Hungary March Gas Sunday 2015 2018 Commerce

Recent Stories

OIC Hopes for Tunisia to Overcome Current Stage in ..

30 minutes ago

63,309 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

32 minutes ago

Sale of animals worth Rs. 55 Million reported thro ..

42 minutes ago

Khalifa University’s lab uses remote sensing obs ..

47 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 194.8 million, d ..

2 hours ago

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.