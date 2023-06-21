UrduPoint.com

Poland's Ruling Party Head Kaczynski Appointed As Only Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has been appointed as an only deputy prime minister to the Polish government by President Andrzej Duda.

Kaczynski's intention to return to the government was explained by the necessity of reinforcing the cabinet ahead of the parliamentary elections.

The 73-year-old served as Poland's prime minister from 2006-2007 and as the deputy prime minister in the government of incumbent Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki from 2020-2022.

Kaczynski has single-handedly replaced the government's four deputy prime ministers, who were instead entrusted ministerial portfolio after the reshuffle.

This includes Mariusz Blaszczak as defense minister, Piotr Glinski as minister of culture and national heritage, Jacek Sasin as minister of state assets, and Henryk Kowalczyk as the chief of the cabinet's economic committee.

Polish polls suggest Kaczynski's party will have strong competition from the opposition in the fall elections. United Surveys found that only 34.7% of respondents were ready to vote for the PiS, while 28% would rather vote for the opposition Civic Coalition alliance and 8.2% for the coalition of left-wing parties.

