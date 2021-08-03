UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Dies After Shooting Outside Pentagon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) A police officer was killed in the shooting outside the Pentagon building, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Media reports said earlier that three people were injured in the shooting and that the suspect was on the run.

