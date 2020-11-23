(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Russian investigators have brought in official indictment against the head of a local police office in the Republic of Dagestan over his involvement in 2010 deadly terror attacks in the Moscow Metro, the Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Monday.

According to Petrenko, Gazi Isayev, the head of the police office in Dagestan's Kizlyarsky district, was detained over his role in the suicide bombings, committed at two stations of the Moscow Metro on March 29, 2010. The terror attacks left 39 people killed and over 100 others injured.

"Investigators have charged Isayev with committing crimes described in Part 3 of Article 210, Part 3 of Article 209, and Clause B, Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation in a criminal community by a person using his official position; banditism; terror attack)," Petrenko said.

According to investigators, Isayev was a member of the Emarat Kavkaz criminal organization (banned in Russia). From 2009-2010, he briefed Emarat Kavkaz leaders on special operations against terrorists.

"He has repeatedly transported heads of structural units of the criminal community across Dagestan, he personally took one of the suicide attackers .... in his car to a bus station near Kizlyar from where she departed for Moscow for committing the terror attack," Petrenko added.