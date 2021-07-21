Police Rescue 100 Kidnap Victims in Nigeria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Police in northwestern Nigeria have rescued 100 kidnap victims who spent 42 days in captivity, Premium Times reported on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by the police and the Zamfara state's ministry for security and home affairs.

The majority of victims are nursing mothers and children. They were abducted by unidentified assailants who attacked a village in the Mutunji district of Dansadau Emirate on June 8.

The police did not pay a ransom to the abductors.