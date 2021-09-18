UrduPoint.com

Police Trampled, Hundreds Arrested In Melbourne Anti-lockdown Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:07 PM

Police trampled, hundreds arrested in Melbourne anti-lockdown protest

Several police officers were wounded and hundreds of protesters were arrested in Australia's second-most-populous city Saturday in violent clashes at an anti-lockdown march

Melbourne, Sept 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Several police officers were wounded and hundreds of protesters were arrested in Australia's second-most-populous city Saturday in violent clashes at an anti-lockdown march.

Officers used pepper spray and made over 200 arrests in Melbourne as several hundred attendees flouted stay-at-home orders and marched through an inner-city suburb.

The illegal gathering comes as the city goes through its sixth lockdown since the pandemic started, with the wider state of Victoria reporting over 500 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

Police said six officers were taken to hospital after they were pelted with projectiles and trampled in clashes with the crowd of around 700 people.

"What we saw today was a group of protesters that came together, not to protest freedoms, but simply to take on and have a fight with the police," Victoria Police Commander Mark Galliott told media.

Police attempted to reduce access to the centre of the city, blocking roads and stopping public transport in a bid to avoid a repeat of violent scenes at a rally that drew thousands last month.

But marchers then relocated, with footage from one incident showing a crowd charging through a police line as scuffles erupted along a tram route.

Huge numbers of police managed to deter a similar gathering in Sydney, with officers swarming a park where the protest had been due to go ahead.

New South Wales Police said they arrested around 20 people in the city, mainly across the public transport network, while several others were arrested in smaller gatherings around the state.

Both cities are enduring lengthy lockdowns as authorities race to vaccinate a way out of restrictions amid growing outbreaks.

Australia successfully pursued "Covid-zero" for most of the pandemic, enabled mainly by closed international borders and restrictions on movements.

But the arrival of the Delta variant plunged its two largest cities back under stay-at-home orders earlier this year, and authorities are now aiming for a 70 percent vaccination rate before further easing lockdowns.

Related Topics

Protest Police Australia Victoria Melbourne Sydney Wales March Media From Race

Recent Stories

Corona positive ratio decreases in KP to 3.2 perce ..

Corona positive ratio decreases in KP to 3.2 percent

6 seconds ago
 Joshua promises dream bout with Fury will happen

Joshua promises dream bout with Fury will happen

8 seconds ago
 Three-day Autumn Festival in full swing at Lok Vir ..

Three-day Autumn Festival in full swing at Lok Virsa

58 seconds ago
 Two bike lifters arrested, 4 bikes recovered:

Two bike lifters arrested, 4 bikes recovered:

59 seconds ago
 Teens drowns in fishing expedition

Teens drowns in fishing expedition

1 minute ago
 Car Bomb Explosion in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kill ..

Car Bomb Explosion in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 3, Injures 18 - Reports

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.