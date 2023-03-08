UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Poll Shows Almost 60% of Turks May Vote for Opposition's Presidential Candidate

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) More than 56% of Turks are ready to support Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the single presidential candidate of the Turkish opposition People's Alliance, in the upcoming general elections, an ORC poll said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the leader of the Republican People's Party, Kilicdaroglu, was declared the single candidate of the opposition People's Alliance in the general elections in Turkey scheduled for May 14. The alliance said that leaders of the alliance's parties, as well as the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, would be appointed vice presidents in the event of his victory.

The poll showed that 56.8% of those surveyed would pick Kilicdaroglu, while 43.2% said they would prefer to reelect incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The poll was conducted from March 4-6 and surveyed 1,850 people.

The first public opinion polls conducted by Optimar after the earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6 showed that at least 43% of Turks were ready to vote for Erdogan in the presidential election, putting him 30% ahead of his closest rival, Kilicdaroglu.

