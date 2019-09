US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel Tuesday to Saudi Arabia after its oil infrastructure was struck in an attack, Vice President Mike Pence said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel Tuesday to Saudi Arabia after its oil infrastructure was struck in an attack , Vice President Mike Pence said.

"The secretary of state is traveling to Saudi Arabia today to discuss our response," Pence said during a speech at the Heritage Foundation.